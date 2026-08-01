Drink water and stay in the shade. What else should you know?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High temperatures are on the way but that doesn’t mean you still can’t go outside and enjoy the day.

“I was gone for about 12 years and you know I was still shocked by the heat this summer because I moved right in the middle of summertime,” said community member Morgan Self.

Morgan Self tells me moving back to Bakersfield in the summer has been a hard adjustment, but with her and her son’s love for the outdoors, she hasn’t let the heat stop her.

Aside from carrying extra water, she has more ways of staying cool.

“Getting out before noon, getting some fresh air and getting to a park before the heat really kicks in too bad, we also do this thing where we pick a new splash park every week and have a picnic,” said Self.

With Kern County’s extreme summer heat, we always remind you of the basics: drink water, stay in the shade, and don’t forget the sunscreen. But Dr. Puja Vithalani says there are additional ways to help your body stay cool when temperatures soar.

Her first tip: target your body’s pulse points. Placing a cold towel or frozen water bottle on areas like the back of your neck, your wrists, or behind your ears can help cool the body down more quickly.

Dr. Vithalani also says a simple change in diet during the summer months can make a big difference in helping your body beat the heat.

“So foods that are rich in water, such as our fruits and vegetables, salads, easy to digest carbohydrates those are going to be easier on our system during the hot months as well as providing us with some hydration in the food itself,” said Dr. Vithalani.

Speaking of water, experts say staying cool isn’t just about drinking it

“Whenever we put things like lemon in our water or even things like berries or watermelon, they can provide not only some vitamin C but their own natural electrolytes so that kind of leeches into the water,” said Dr. Vithalani.

At Riverwalk Park, plenty of people are finding ways to power through the heat, and one local resident is sharing simple tips to help the community stay cool while on the go.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of people bringing their mini fans and I just got one too I forgot to bring it but that actually like, it obviously can’t bring out cool air but the little breeze for your face feels nice,” said community member Vivian Tovar.

While these lesser-known cooling tips can help beat the heat, experts say the most important step is still the simplest: drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

As we continue to see triple digit heat , remember that just a few extra steps before heading out could make all the difference.

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