Driver to face murder charge in alleged DUI crash that killed a 6-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of a 6-year-old girl killed in a suspected DUI crash last year sat through an emotional preliminary hearing Thursday as investigators detailed the collision that claimed her life.

Jacqueline Del Toro, the mother of Azmeret Mayall, listened as prosecutors presented evidence against 20-year-old Cesar Magana-Mendoza, who is charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

"I like to say that I'm okay, but I know deep down there's not really any coming back from this tragedy in our family," Del Toro said after the hearing.

Investigators testified that Magana-Mendoza had a blood alcohol content of 0.255 on the morning of the crash last September.

Security video shown in court captured Magana-Mendoza's sedan speeding down Panama Lane before colliding with a Toyota Camry. The crash injured the Camry's driver and two passengers, including an infant and the 6-year-old.

"It was a shock," Del Toro said. "It was another punch in the gut. That's our reality, and that's what happened."

Mayall was taken to a hospital, where she died the following day.

During the hearing, prosecutors argued Magana-Mendoza understood the dangers of drinking and driving, citing text messages, previous traffic citations and evidence of underage drinking.

Following testimony, the judge found there was sufficient evidence to hold Magana-Mendoza to answer on charges of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

"It gives us more hope than what we've had for sure that justice is going to be served," Del Toro said.

Del Toro said her family remains committed to honoring her daughter's memory.

"We want everyone to know that she meant a lot to us and to anyone she met," Del Toro said. "I don't want her name to be forgotten."

Magana-Mendoza remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on July 14.

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