Drivers Caught Going Over 100 MPH Face Faster License Suspensions Under New California Program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Drivers caught speeding more than 100 miles per hour in California could now face faster and harsher penalties under a new enforcement program between the Department of Motor Vehicles and the California Highway Patrol.

The fast-track initiative allows CHP officers to automatically forward cases involving extreme speeding to the DMV’s Driver Safety Branch, where a driver’s license can be suspended or revoked more quickly than before.

State officials say the program is designed to improve roadway safety and reduce dangerous driving behavior.

Truck driver Albert Orellana says the change is welcome. After four years on California highways, he describes speeding and aggressive driving as a daily concern.

“Before I go to work, I pray,” Orellana said. “I ask God to cover me because there are a lot of crazy people on the road, especially in L.A.”

Orellana says some drivers leave little time to react when they speed excessively.

“Some things people do they press more on the gas and give you no chance to react,” he said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers cite about 1,600 drivers each month for traveling at least 100 miles per hour.

In 2024 alone, CHP issued more than 18,000 of those citations statewide.

County-specific data, including figures for Kern County, is not publicly available.

DMV officials say the key difference with the new program is speed.

“The difference here is how quickly we’re able to obtain the information by going directly into the CHP system,” said Veronica Bowie with the DMV.

The DMV and CHP hope the fast-track system will help curb ongoing safety concerns on California roads, including those felt locally in Kern County.

