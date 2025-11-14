Drivers Navigate Dangerous Dust Clouds and High Winds on Highway 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Strong winds created hazardous driving conditions on Highway 99 near Tejon as motorists encountered thick clouds of blowing dust from adjacent dirt fields, forcing many to brake suddenly and reduce speeds.

The dust clouds formed when powerful winds picked up loose dirt from fields alongside the highway, creating visibility issues that caught drivers off guard.

"It was scary. Like I said, one of my biggest fears is one of those pile ups, you know, or whatever else, whether it's snow or dust or fog," Dustin Hicks said.

Hicks, who was experiencing his first time driving in strong wind conditions, said the situation forced him to adjust his driving.

"Like I said, we had to slow down," Hicks said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jorge Toro is advising drivers to prepare their vehicles for the extreme weather conditions expected in the coming hours.

"So make sure that your tires are good, make sure that your windshield wipers are not brittle, and make sure you top off all your fluids," Toro said.

Toro emphasized the importance of extra caution for drivers traveling through the Grapevine, where high winds and expected rain will create additional challenges.

"So, as you can imagine, any time that we experience high winds like this, or as the rain that we are expecting, it's very important for you to reduce your speed," Toro said.

Roy Heaselt, who drove through the Grapevine, said he took every precaution during his journey.

"Slow down. Slow down. Do whatever it takes. You know," Heaselt said.

CHP recommends that travelers allow extra time for their trips to ensure they can reach their destinations safely.

