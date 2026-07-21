Drones give search and rescue crews a bird's-eye view, transforming how emergencies are managed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Search crews in areas like Hart Park are often limited by brush, currents, and what they can see from eye level. Drones are helping local responders search safer and faster with a view from above.

During the deadly search at Hart Park, a drone gave responders a live aerial view of the river and surrounding terrain. That bird's-eye view helped search crews locate the victim in the water.

Kern County Fire says live video from above allows commanders to spot hazards, monitor large areas and quickly decide where to deploy crews. Officials say the technology is transforming how emergency scenes are managed.

"If you take the same incidents now and compare them to, let's say, 10 years ago, you're having a much better overall view of what's unfolding on the incident by having that bird's-eye view, and you're having a more effective communication of where to deploy resources," Andrew Freeborn, public information officer for the Kern County Fire Department, said.

Drones are also proving their value far beyond Kern County. In San Francisco Bay, responders recently used a drone to help track down a missing dog spotted swimming nearly half a mile from shore. Crews followed the dog from the air, guided a boat team to its location and safely pulled it from the water.

Back in Kern County, fire crews also use drones to track fire activity, find hot spots and scout dangerous areas before sending firefighters in.

While drones have been used for years, their role in search and rescue is rapidly expanding, helping crews search faster, work smarter and stay safer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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