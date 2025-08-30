DUI-related deaths rising in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield is on pace for one of the deadliest years on record for DUI-related deaths, prompting local advocates to urge residents to think twice before choosing to drink and drive.

Local TikToker and DUI awareness advocate Karyssa Martinez is spreading the word about the dangers of drinking and driving through social media. Martinez says she knew Max and Desiree Mooney from high school, a couple killed by a drunk driver in March.

"When such amazing people are being taken after they choose to do the right things, you can't even depend on getting an Uber and getting home safely because they did everything right," Martinez said.

Martinez is encouraging people to sign a petition demanding stricter sentencing for DUI offenders in Kern County.

Matt Clark, a partner with the law firm Chain Cohn & Clark and a board member of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, says 2025 has been particularly devastating for Bakersfield roads.

"In Bakersfield, I can tell you that this year specifically, we are having just an absolutely terrible year on our roads. There has been 23 confirmed DUI fatalities in Bakersfield just so far this year," Clark said.

In comparison, there were 14 DUI-related deaths in 2024.

"You're more likely to be killed in a DUI wreck in Bakersfield, California, than any other city in California, and that's an embarrassing statistic for our community," Clark said.

Clark says the sentencing for first-time DUI offenders varies depending on the severity of the outcome.

"What we see here locally is that on first-time DUI offenses, often people aren't getting jail time," Clark said.

The petition has nearly 5,800 signatures with a goal of reaching 10,000.

"We're asking our state leaders to look at this issue and come up with a sentencing guideline that has more teeth to it and empowers the district attorney's office as well as the judicial branch of government to throw down a stiffer penalty to discourage this type of behavior," Clark said.

"If anyone is going to take anything from this, if you sign this petition, the only thing that comes out of it is good," Martinez said.

