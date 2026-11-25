BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — From leftover turkey to cooking grease, what’s left after your holiday meal can quickly become a problem if it’s not handled properly.

The city of Bakersfield is asking residents to collect used cooking grease and take it to one of three drop-off locations. This can be done completely free of charge.

“Don't pour it down your drain,” said Joe Conroy, the public information officer for the city of Bakersfield. “Don't pour it in the toilet or out on the street or anything like that. It's not good for the environment, and it's not good for your plumbing.”

Health officials also recommend properly refrigerating leftovers to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.

They also say washing your hands during the preparation stage is crucial.

“Foods tend to be cooked at different kinds of temperatures, and for different durations, and if foods get mixed together too much and they're touching each other too much in that raw preparation stage, then those bacteria may carry over into other foods that may not get cooked properly enough to kill off the bacteria that are necessary to prevent food poisoning,” said Cyrus Rangan with California Poison Control.

But one of the biggest mistakes can happen during cleanup: pouring grease down the drain.

When oil and grease dry up, they form clumps that get stuck in the pipes.

“It gets hard, and then that's when it starts getting stuck, and over time it starts accumulating, which starts clogging up your drains,” said Eric Perez with Nex Gen Plumbing.

When it comes to protecting your pipes, experts say the safest bet is simple: keep food out of the sink and out of your drains.

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