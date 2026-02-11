Early cancer detection saves lives: Expert shares prevention strategies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cancer can cause unimaginable pain, but early detection can be lifesaving. Experts say living a healthy lifestyle and regular screenings are two keys to turning the tide against this illness.

Cancer has the power to redefine every part of a person's daily life. What once seemed unimportant can quickly become all-consuming. Dr. Ravi Patel, Medical Director at Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center, offers vital strategies that can help lower your risk and protect your future.

"What you want to do is have a good lifestyle, do the right things and get on your screenings right away. An ounce of prevention is the best cure. If we can pick out a lot of the cancers early, our chances of a cure increases tremendously," Patel said.

Some of the most effective ways to lower your risk include drinking alcohol in moderation, quitting smoking, exercising daily, maintaining a healthy diet, wearing sunscreen, and staying consistent with regular checkups from your healthcare provider.

Patel shared a recent success story that highlights the importance of early screening.

"We came across a very young lady recently and she spoke with one of her friends about getting a mammogram. She was just turning 40 and we found a very tiny area. We saw our breast surgeon and fortunately it was picked up and she's had an excellent outcome," Patel said.

Head and neck cancer can be one of the most painful cancers you can get in life, attacking your throat and mouth.

"If I were to squeeze your throat, and keep on squeezing it, it's not a great feeling. The same way unfortunately the head and neck cancers grow in that part of the body. As a result of that, if you have a heavy alcohol intake and smoke daily those two can be a bad combination and agitate the cancer," Patel said.

Taking care of your body and being mindful about what you consume becomes even more vital as you age. Patel reminds us that you're not just living for yourself anymore, but for the people you love.

"The most important thing that humans tend to do sadly is pick up things late. I recommend coming to see us a little earlier and if you have cancer there is a tremendous amount of hope," Patel said.

If you are concerned about your health and want to be screened, the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is waiting for your call.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

