East Bakersfield church hit by burglary and fire on the same day

Two incidents at Town and Country Baptist Church have left members wondering who set their church on fire just hours after a burglary.

The trouble began Tuesday when three men were caught on camera stealing music equipment from the church around 1 a.m., according to Ring camera footage provided to 23ABC.

"I'm not sure what to tell you. I don't know why they would do something like that. It's usually calm here; things like this don't happen," said Leonor Rivera, who lives near the church.

Just hours after the burglary, a fire broke out in the social hall next to the church.

"Smoke was coming out of 3 of the vents, and it must've just gotten started because the fire department had it already put away within about 30 minutes," said Dan Thompson, who owns property adjacent to the church.

Thompson called the Kern County Fire Department as soon as he spotted the smoke.

While it remains unclear if the two incidents are connected, the Kern County Sheriff's Office reports that no suspects have been identified yet.

The church has faced multiple challenges since losing its longtime leader. In a Facebook post, the church's property manager stated, "Since the passing of our beloved pastor, James Kephart, in December 2024—after faithfully leading our church for over 52 years—we have endured multiple break-ins and thefts. His absence has left a void in both leadership and the sense of safety we once knew."

The post continued, "His widow and daughter have been left to shoulder these challenges while continuing the work of ministry."

23ABC reached out to the Kern County Fire Department for comment on the investigation but has not received a response.

Currently, the property remains tagged as unsafe for entry.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

