East Bakersfield double homicide investigation raises questions about 'The Ranch' on Denison Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A deadly shooting investigation is shining a light on a property known as "The Ranch," also known as RV Capital Parking, at Denison Lane and Eucalyptus Drive in East Bakersfield.

Kern County Public Works says code compliance has received multiple complaints about the property since 2006, prompting repeated inspections over the years. The property sits near Foothill High School, where neighbors, some unwilling to speak on camera, describe years of safety concerns, homeless encampments, and deteriorating conditions.

I reached out to Supervisor Leticia Perez's office, which represents the area. While I was not able to secure an on-camera interview, her office says staff have not received complaints about the property.

County officials say they once considered abatement action after receiving limited cooperation from the property owner, but cleanup estimates exceeded $150,000, far above the county's average abatement cost of under $10,000. Officials say spending that much on a single property could drain a significant portion of the county's general fund budget.

Online posts and reviews also claim the site is connected to a nonprofit that provides free, safe trailer parking for people facing hardship. However, the county says it has no record of any nonprofit RV company associated with the property.

The Sheriff's Office says the homicide investigation remains active, while county agencies continue facing questions about enforcement, safety concerns, and oversight at the site.

Unanswered questions remain about property ownership, potential code violations, and whether "The Ranch" is truly operating as a nonprofit. If you have information, tips, or evidence you're willing to share, you can reach reporter Madi Vollmer directly at madi.vollmer@kero.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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