East Bakersfield residents push for more investment in MLK Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Neighbors living near Martin Luther King Jr. Park in East Bakersfield say the city has neglected the neighborhood landmark for years and are calling on city leaders to make long-overdue investments in the community.

At Wednesday's Bakersfield City Council meeting, community members voiced concerns about the future of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, a longstanding gathering place that has served generations of local families.

Many residents expressed frustration after Public Safety & Vital Services Measure voted against allocating $3 million in Measure N funding to the park.

Measure N, a one-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2018, generates approximately $58 million annually for public safety and other city services.

Community advocate Evelyn Young Spath urged city leaders to reconsider the funding decision.

"I am asking you to improve the $3 million Measure N match for MLK Park," Spath said during public comment. "I think investing in MLK Park is a long-term investment."

Residents argue that while parks in other parts of Bakersfield continue to receive funding and improvements, MLK Park has been repeatedly overlooked.

"One of our concerns was how Measure N money is going to other places, and the parks where we are now aren't getting enough attention," said resident Eddie Lane. "This was a red flag. The city should pay attention to all parks."

City leaders acknowledged those concerns during the meeting.

Ward 1 Council member Eric Arias said the city has a responsibility to ensure the park receives meaningful improvements.

"It's now our responsibility to make sure we provide upgrades and meaningful allocations to take care of it," Arias said.

Although the advisory committee questioned the Measure N allocation, the decision is not final.

The Bakersfield City Council still has the authority to override the recommendation and approve the funding.

Ward 2 Councilmember Andrea Gonzalez, whose district includes MLK Park, said city officials have been actively working to secure funding for improvements at the park.

"I understand what the residents' expectations are, and I have the same expectations," Gonzalez said. "I want to communicate to the public that we have been working on it, and we have been successful at receiving funding $11.9 million in a matching grant and another $3 million in investments from state and local sources.

What we're suggesting now is a $3 million investment from the Public Safety and Vital Services Initiative."

Despite those efforts, many residents remain dissatisfied.

They point to nearly 20 other city parks that have already benefited from Measure N funding. Among them is Jastro Park, which received $1.1 million to restore its historic 1927 pavilion.

For neighbors surrounding MLK Park, the debate is about more than funding.

They say it is about equity, investment, and ensuring that East Bakersfield communities receive the same attention as neighborhoods elsewhere in the city.

As the City Council considers its next steps, residents say they will continue advocating for improvements to a park they view as a vital part of their community.

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