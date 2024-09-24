East Hills Mall to be transformed into City Lights Outdoor Mall in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — New development project aims to bring more amenities to the east side of Bakersfield



The old East Hills Mall will be transformed into a new outdoor mall called City Lights.

The new mall will include retail stores, restaurants, fast food, and grocery stores.

The project aims to bring more amenities and shops to the east side of Bakersfield.

Construction is set to begin in the 2nd quarter of 2025, with plans to open in the 3rd quarter of 2026.

Broadcast transcript:

It's been four years since the East Hills Mall was turned into a pile of rubble. City officials say they're excited about the new plan for this old location, to bring residents back to the east side.

The old East Hills Mall was demolished in 2022 now nearly 3 years of sitting empty, there is a new plan.

The executive director of Cushman & Wakefield, Duane Keathley says, "There's been a real high demand for retail in the northeast for a long time everything from soft goods to restaurants fast food grocery stores etc."

All of this is said to be included in the new East Hills Mall which will now be called City Lights.

Duane tells me that for the last couple of years they have been leasing the mall which has been successful. "It's no longer going to be an indoor mall it will be an outdoor mall similar to the Castle and Cooks river walk project." He said.

Vice Mayor, Andrae Gonzales, was born and raised in East Bakersfield and he tells me that this is very exciting news allowing for more shops on that side of town rather than driving further for amenities.

"For many of us in the community, we have watched all these new developments and investments happen on the west side of town which is fine for the west side, but the big question is what about the east side." Gonzales said.

Construction for the new 'City Light' project is set for the 2nd quarter of 2025, with plans to open for business in the 3rd quarter of 2026.

