Eastern Kern County Residents urge Supervisors to oppose proposed AI Data Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Residents in eastern Kern County are voicing strong opposition to two proposed artificial intelligence data centers, urging the Kern County Board of Supervisors to take action and address concerns about the projects' potential impact on local communities and resources.

Jennifer Slayton, a Ridgecrest resident, spoke before county leaders, expressing concerns about the long-term effects the developments could have on the region.

“Our residents and community share the same concerns as those across the state and nation about the massive external impacts that this will have,” Slayton said.

The two AI data centers have been proposed by R&L Capital and would be located near Ridgecrest. Slayton said the projects could set a precedent for future developments throughout Kern County.

“This is probably just the first data center of many that are going to be proposed across Kern County,” she said. “Really, our county planning department and Board of Supervisors need to be protecting our community while also being business friendly.”

Slayton was among several residents who raised concerns about the projects.

Community members from across the region, including neighboring Inyo County, have questioned how large-scale data centers could affect local resources, particularly water supplies.

“The water in Mojave, the actual town, is not great,” one resident said during public comments. “People need water softeners because of how hard the water is, and it's also not particularly safe to drink without some extra purification.”

Members of the Kern County Board of Supervisors acknowledged the concerns but said their ability to comment is limited while the projects remain under review.

“We want to preserve the due process and not get involved because of due process at this time,” a board representative said.

Another supervisor noted that county officials are aware of the issue and are monitoring its potential impact.

“Probably the best course of action right now. Supervisor Flores and I are both a part of the program committee, and we're aware of it as it impacts county issues,” the supervisor said.

As discussions surrounding the proposed facilities continue, Slayton said she hopes county leaders will carefully consider residents’ concerns and establish stronger standards for future development.

“I’m really hoping that they focus on the fact that we need good design planning, good guidelines, and minimum standards,” she said.

No decision has been announced regarding how the county will address concerns surrounding the proposed AI data centers. Residents opposed to the projects say they plan to continue advocating for greater oversight and community protections as the review process moves forward.

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