EBT fraud and account issues remain a pressing concern for users in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif — As EBT fraud incidents rise, authorities are taking measures to educate users and resolve account discrepancies.



EBT fraud continues to be a significant issue affecting many beneficiaries.

Account discrepancies lead to confusion and frustration among users.

Authorities are ramping up efforts to combat fraud and protect users.

Education on proper EBT usage is being emphasized.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The ongoing controversy over the EBT and cash assistance accounts being drained continues. Here's what the Kern County Department of Human Services has to say.

"They need to figure out something. They need to do something." Megan Beeler said.

Earlier this week, Megan Beeler and several others did not receive their EBT benefits for February, causing them to ask the Kern County Department of Human Services if their cards were skimmed. Some of those victims also say this has happened multiple times within the last few months, and they are not sure how.

"Investigate into this and what's going on deeper than what they are because this is the 4th time. It's getting really ridiculous." Beeler said.

23ABC asked the Kern County Department of Human Services how this money is being hacked into.

"I have no idea. Somehow they are getting into the electronic system, I'm assuming, but I have no idea how they are doing it, how they are skimming these benefits." Cindy Utez, the Chief Deputy Director for the Kern County Department of Human Services.

Over the last year, the Kern County Department of Human Services says there were more than 10,000 benefit replacement requests received in Kern County in the amount of $6,832,990. The department says the money is replaced to the cards by state and federal funds.

On January 2nd, investigators from the Kern County District Attorney's Office and California Department of Social Services conducted an operation targeting individuals using skimming devices and EBT devices. According to documents obtained by 23ABC, investigators received multiple notifications from several banks in southwest Bakersfield alerting them of compromised EBT cards and suspicious EBT activity alerts. While responding to the banks where the alerts originated from, investigators located Norbert Karaba, who was in possession of 78 cloned EBT cards and $63,952.

Cindy Utez, with the Department of Human Services, says they have 90,000 to 100,000 cases that would receive an EBT card through their cash assistance CalWORKs program and EBT CalFresh program. "We don't have access to their accounts after we give them their benefits, and so it's really personal responsibility and this app, which the state implemented to try and help the cardholder really preserve and save their month." She said.

This app is called ebtEDGE, and the department says it is important that EBT users only use this app to access their accounts.

"Keep your benefits as safe as you can. Try ebtEDGE. I also want to mention the state is rolling out a new chip-tape card. The cards will be sent this month in February." Utez said.

They say it is important to report fraud by calling the EBT helpline at 1-877-328-9677. Or you can visit any DHS office location. You can find more information regarding safety measures and reporting stolen or lost cards by visiting our website, turnto23.com.

Some people say they are worried that this could happen again as there's no guarantee their EBT accounts are safe.

To report suspected Fraud contact:

fraudprevention@dss.ca.gov

To report a stolen card or benefits:

EBT Helpline – 1-877-328-9677

BenefitsCalwebsite

DHS Call Center – 1-877-410-8812 Or visit any DHS office location.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

