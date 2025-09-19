Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Economic development leaders push job quality and growth despite national reports

Economic development leaders push job quality and growth
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — National studies rank Bakersfield and Kern County on opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to job opportunities and economic success. While some research paints the city as thriving, others place it at the bottom of the list.

For Jenny Byers, Bakersfield’s Economic and Community Development director, the work is personal. A Bakersfield native, Byers said she returned home to help create opportunities for the next generation, including her grandchildren.

“I love the thought of creating jobs,” Byers said. “I really have this long-term vision for Bakersfield and what my community looks like, because it is my community.”

Byers said her department serves as a liaison for businesses trying to navigate permits and licensing, offering guidance and support. One of its key efforts is the Economic Opportunity Area Incentive program, which provides grants for projects ranging from façade upgrades to new business attraction. According to the city’s August report, Bakersfield has invested more than $3 million into 80 projects.

Recent research offers mixed results on the city’s progress. A study from NetCredit and the MIT Living Wage Calculator found that 100% of entry-level jobs advertised in Bakersfield meet the local living wage. But another study from Checkr ranked Bakersfield last out of the 100 largest U.S. cities for job opportunities, citing factors such as unemployment rates, workforce size, and job openings.

Byers disputes the negative ranking.

“We are ranked number one for providing entry-level jobs that have a livable wage,” she said. “Here in Bakersfield, we continue to be an affordable city — a place where people can buy homes and put down roots.”

The city is now focused on streamlining processes for small businesses and ensuring land is available for future development. One example is the Rosedale Ranch Project, which offers 1,600 acres of industrial-zoned property with rail access.

Byers said the next step is boosting Bakersfield’s reputation outside the region, making sure investors recognize the opportunities locals already see.

