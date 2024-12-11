Edison Mobile Home Park Fire & Death Investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — KCFD was dispatched to a fully engulfed trailer located off Edison Highway. During the course of their response. They learned subjects were inside the trailer, who were dead.



Two bodies were found inside the trailer.

KCFD and KCSO currently have open investigations about the incident.

Residents in the community allegedly heard arguing and screaming before the fire.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A trailer fire took place at Edison mobile home park on Sunday where two people were later found dead. I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. As the investigation continues, homicide detectives are looking into what happened.

Per Andrew Freeborn with the Kern County Fire Department, "On Sunday December 8, 2024. At 3:18 AM Kern County Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on 12000 block of Edison Highway. They arrived and fully extinguished a trailer fire"

Residents of the mobile home park told me they heard people arguing before the fire started. They said they saw a man leaving the area after the fire began.

Anthony Sierra Resident of Mobile Home Park said "I came out to investigate, and by then I was hearing screams for help. It went up so fast, it was so hot. It was nothing we could do. Rachel my neighbor right here, she got her family out. As you can see it spread to her trailer too."

KCFD reached out to KCSO when they noticed two bodies were found in the fire.

"During the course of their response, they discovered that there were two subjects inside the trailer. They later located those two subjects deceased. At that point Kern County Sheriffs Office homicide detectives were called to the investigation, and they assumed the investigation. So its currently being investigated as a homicide at this moment." said Lori Meza Public Information Officer for the KCSO

Meza tells me that currently there are four separate investigations going on

"Kern County Fire: Conducting their fire arisen investigation they have their own arisen unit.

Homicide Detectives: Investigating their homicide portion of it, and there are two post-mortem examinations that need to be completed by the corners office as well"

said Meza

While investigations are underway, residents of the mobile home park, are left to clean up the debris and mourn their neighbors.

Anthony Sierra said "They were suffering for one, by their screams for help. It's something you've never heard before, and you'll never forget it!"

Anyone with any information is being asked to reach out to the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

