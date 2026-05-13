Educators pack PBVUSD board meeting over fears of rising healthcare costs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Teachers, counselors and other certificated staff packed a Panama-Buena Vista Union School District board meeting Tuesday night, voicing frustration over possible increases to healthcare costs as negotiations between the district and educators got underway.

Employees said they had recently ratified a 2.5% salary increase for next school year. But educators said they were later informed that the district's insurance provider projected the lowest-tier health plan could cost employees an additional $221 per month, totaling roughly $4,000 per year.

During public comment, speaker after speaker urged district leaders to reconsider any proposal that would shift more healthcare costs onto employees. One special education teacher said educators should not have to fight for benefits while already dedicating themselves to students every day.

"We are here tonight because the board's current approach to our health and welfare benefits demonstrates a troubling lack of concern for the well-being of the employees who serve the district students every day."

Another teacher spoke emotionally about the health risks educators already face in the classroom.

"Allow us to do our jobs in safety so we can provide a well balanced education for our children with top-of-the-line health care. Allow us to do that for them. And please, don't say that our health and mental well-being is the most important thing unless you actually mean it and practice what you preach."

One teacher warned the potential cost increases could drive staff to seek employment elsewhere.

"But I know that many will be looking for employment in the surrounding districts, whether or not they want to, that still offer fully funded health care."

The district previously told our newsroom that negotiations for the 2026-27 school year had not officially begun and said it would be premature to comment on potential healthcare proposals.

PBVUSD Trustee Keith C. Wolaridge addressed the crowd following public comment.

"We'll take this input into consideration as we move the district business ahead," Wolaridge said.

The district had not announced any final decision regarding healthcare contributions as of Tuesday night. Negotiations between the school district and the teachers' association are expected to continue in the coming weeks.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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