Edwards Air Force Base holds memorial for 8 killed in June 15 B-52 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A community of airmen, civilians and families came together Monday evening at Edwards Air Force Base to honor the 8 people killed in this month's deadly B-52 crash.

A hangar at the base became a place of remembrance as family members, friends, fellow service members and colleagues gathered to honor the lives of 8 teammates lost in the June 15 B-52 crash.

The victims included active-duty airmen, a reservist, civilian flight test engineers and contractors supporting the Air Force's B-52 modernization efforts.

During the ceremony, speakers paid tribute to the men's dedication, professionalism and commitment to their mission.

Col. Thomas Tauer, the 412th Test Wing commander, said:

"We will carry on. We will carry on the mission, and we will forever honor the crew of Torch 11, who have now and forever slipped the surly bonds of earth."

Ch. Timothy Sessions, the 412th Test Wing chaplain, said:

"To the men of Torch 11, we will not wander from the light you still shed into darkness, we will honor your sacrifice, we will care for your families, we will continue the mission as you light the way. That's what torches do."

Lt. Col. James McDonald, the 419th Flight Test Squadron commander, said:

"There will be moments when we expect to hear a voice, see a smile, see a familiar mustache, hear a dad joke, or walk into a room and look for someone who is no longer there. While their desks may be empty, their impact endures and will not be forgotten."

Col. Mathew Guasco, the AFOTEC Det 5 commander, said:

"The crew of Torch 11 leaves behind a standard to live by, stories worth telling, and a legacy that time cannot diminish. May we all carry this weight of eight with honor."

The service was closed to media inside the venue to protect the privacy of the families, but the base provided a live stream so the broader community could join in remembering those who were lost.

As the investigation into the cause of the crash continues, Monday's memorial focused not on how these 8 men died, but on how they lived, and the impact they left on their families, their fellow airmen and the Edwards community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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