BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The tables were full a day early at El Rancho Grande, where the restaurant and E&M Trucking teamed up to serve a free Thanksgiving meal to people experiencing homelessness, even providing buses to bring guests from a local shelter.

Buses rolled up outside El Rancho Grande on Ashe Road, bringing guests from a local shelter. Inside, tables were set and volunteers were serving dinner. The restaurant's team spent the morning preparing the food and walked me through the spread of Mexican dishes.

They served about 110 people, and the guests' reactions and gratitude made the day even more special.

"Everybody's just smiling. You can't put a price on that, you know?" a restaurant representative said.

It's the second year El Rancho Grande and E&M Trucking have partnered on the dinner. Leslie Martin says her father and the restaurant's owner planned the day together, and she said it was essential guests had a free way to get to and from the shelter.

"So we provided the transportation to make the whole process for them easy," Martin said.

Martin says they wanted families to sit down together and enjoy a restaurant meal. Among them were Vanessa and her son, Prince. Vanessa is a single mom of four boys who says she's been staying at the Open Door Network's shelter for about three months.

"It means a lot. It means a lot to every single one of us, especially our kids," Vanessa said.

Vanessa said the children had fun making friends on the bus and enjoyed getting together for a meal. She is taking things day by day and says she isn't much different from anyone else with a home.

"We're going through it just like everybody else. We just don't really have a home at the moment. And that's pretty much the difference," Vanessa said.

The event gave guests a chance to enjoy good food and good company ahead of Thanksgiving. And for those serving the meals, it was a chance to give back and share the day with their neighbors.

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