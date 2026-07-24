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Elaine Moore named Kern County chief probation officer after nearly 30 years with the department

Moore, who joined the Kern County Probation Department in 1996 as extra-help, has been sworn in as its next chief probation officer.
Elaine Moore is sworn in as Kern County's next chief probation officer after nearly 30 years with the department. Watch the moment.
Elaine Moore sworn in as Kern County chief probation officer
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Elaine Moore, who began her career with the Kern County Probation Department in 1996 as extra-help, has been named the department's next chief probation officer.

Moore said she never imagined she would one day lead the department where she started.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we do and the dedication we show to the community, each other and individuals we serve. Without a doubt, this is the best probation department in the state and I'm honored and humbled to be your next chief...thank you."

Judge Christie Canales Norris spoke to Moore's character and her vision for the department.

"Reliability, giving them resources, serving the community. That will continue under Elaine."

Moore's husband said what makes her a credible leader goes beyond her years of experience.

"She also expects people to be empathetic to one another, be understanding, to not just see things from your own perspective but to look at the perspective from other's perspective."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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