Elderly woman rescued from burning East Bakersfield home dies at Kern Medical

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a burning home in the 1300 block of Ralston Street in East Bakersfield on September 17, but she died at Kern Medical on September 18.

The fire was reported at approximately 9:51 p.m. on September 17. Kern County Fire responded with assistance from the Bakersfield Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home. Neighbors told firefighters an elderly woman was still trapped inside, prompting crews to immediately shift into rescue mode.

Locked gates and a locked front door blocked access. Firefighters used a rotary saw to cut through the locked gate, then used tools known as "irons" to force open the front door.

Marlene Ocampo, who lives next door, said she was among the neighbors who alerted crews.

"At first we just saw smoke coming out from the top… then like two, three fire trucks pulled up, and then we had to tell them that the lady was stuck in there," Ocampo said.

Neighbor Julio Calderon, who lives across the street, also made sure firefighters knew someone was inside.

"I asked him… 'somebody's inside the house'… and very fast broke the door," Calderon said.

Once inside, heavy smoke left crews with almost no visibility. Firefighters conducted a coordinated search, found the woman unconscious and carried her to the front yard, where they immediately began lifesaving treatment and provided oxygen.

She regained consciousness before being transported by Hall Ambulance to Kern Medical for further care. She died at Kern Medical on September 18. Her identity has not been released.

The rescue was completed approximately 2 minutes after the incident commander arrived and just 8 minutes after the initial dispatch. Firefighters then continued working to extinguish the fire, which was located in a rear bedroom. Heavy smoke had spread throughout the house and attic. Crews extinguished the flames, searched the entire home and confirmed no one else was inside.

Law enforcement assisted with traffic control, and utility crews were requested to secure the gas and electricity.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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