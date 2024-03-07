Elections results continue to process

With the manual counting of write-in votes, the Kern County Elections Division said we won't start to see those numbers updated until likely the end of the day Thursday.

Results are continuing to come in for the Presidential Primary but when it comes to two local races, the 20th Congressional District and 32nd Assembly District, one name is in the lead: current Assemblyman Vince Fong.

Fong has said that he does not want to continue in the assembly district race, despite his name being on the ballot and receiving votes.

Due to the timing of his filing for the 20th Congressional District the other candidates competing for that spot are all write-ins.

With the manual counting of write-in votes, the Kern County Elections Division said we won't start to see those numbers updated until likely the end of the day Thursday.

As those numbers update along with mail-in ballots that are still coming into the elections office, we'll begin to see who could potentially move on to the November General Election.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

