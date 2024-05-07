ELECTRIC POWERED: First solar-powered electric truck stop opens in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Watt EV opened the first solar-powered electric truck stop in the nation on Monday in Bakersfield as California works to continue reducing emissions in the central valley.



Video shows grand opening of the first solar-powered electric truck stop in the nation

This hopes to combat air pollution. According to the American Lung Association, Bakersfield ranks number one in the nation for year-round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution and third for ozone pollution.

Pulling into a truck stop can mean a chance to refuel and rest for many truck drivers.

Now truckers can take a break at the only solar-powered electric truck stop in the world, says Watt EV.

“Depending on the truck stops, there’s probably a line to fill up,” Alex Gomez, a truck driver for Watt EV.

23ABC Bakersfield Neighborhood News Reporter Dominique Lavigne interviewing Alex Gomez, a truck driver for Watt EV. Gomez says this change makes his job easier.

Gomez says while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the electric-powered semis make his job easier in and out of the truck.

“You mentioned you get to go home every night. How is that?” 23ABC's Dominique LaVigne asked.

“To me it’s very important because my kids are still young, so I’m able to go home every night instead of sleeping in the truck or going out of state for 6-7 days out of the week,” Gomez said.

He tells me the trucks travel 200 miles for each complete charge and adds the company bases their routes on available charging stations.

Watt EV opened the third and largest stop in Bakersfield off of Hwy-65.

“We want to make sure that we remove all the excuses possible to make sure infrastructure is not the problem,” Salim Youssefzadeh, the CEO of Watt EV.

23ABC Dominique interviewing Salim Youssefzadeh, the CEO of Watt EV

He tells me the $25 million project was partially funded by two grants from the California Energy Commission covering about $5 million.

“As you know, San Joaquin Valley is known for having the worst emissions in California, and it’s very crucial to figure out a way to do something about that,” he said.

According to the American Lung Association, Bakersfield ranks number one in the nation for year-round particle pollution and short-term particle pollution and third for ozone pollution.

“Right here in Bakersfield of the San Joaquin and home to some of the most difficult air quality challenges in the county,” Samir Sheikh, the executive director and air pollution control officer with the San Joaquin Valley Air District said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation accounts for about 29% of greenhouse gas emissions nationwide.

“Heavy duty trucking is the single largest source of ozone and PM forming nitrogen oxide emissions,” Sheikh said.

Watt EV and truckers like Gomez hope to change that for future generations.

“These are fully electric," he said. "There’s not like pollution and all that. Clean air...this is what this company is based off of and what they’re working towards.”



