Elevator outage leaves senior apartment residents struggling for two weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Residents at the California Avenue Senior Apartment Complex in Bakersfield have been without elevator service for nearly two weeks, forcing elderly tenants to navigate stairs despite mobility challenges.

Bruce Ryder, who has lived in the complex for nearly a decade, said the elevator breakdown has made daily life difficult from his third-floor apartment.

"First couple, three days it was OK, but then after that, you know, it's 13 days today. And I got to carry my dog up and down the steps from the third floor, and I got arthritis in both knees and hips, and it's miserable," Ryder said.

According to a city spokesperson, the elevator was reported as not functioning on Friday, January 23. When an elevator is not functioning, "the property owner would receive a notice from Code that it is not functioning per health and safety standards."

A Bakersfield code enforcement officer was observed entering and exiting the building during reporting.

Multiple residents said complex staff have been working to help tenants navigate the situation while waiting for repairs.

"They kept saying, 'yeah, we've been getting a hold of them, trying to talk to them, trying to get them.' You know, management's doing everything they can. They've been helping people up the stairs and stuff they can't make it themselves," Ryder said.

Residents expressed frustration not with the complex management, but with the elevator service company, which residents claim is failing to respond promptly to repair requests.

Complex management declined to comment but took our contact information to pass along to higher management.

Ryder said he hopes the situation is resolved quickly to prevent potential injuries.

"If there's something wrong, they fix it," said Ryder. "I just want to get that elevator working so me and the rest of the residents on the 2nd, 3rd floor, you know, won't get hurt. Somebody might, somebody's gonna fall down those stairs real bad."

The complex's management has not responded to requests for comment. This story will be updated if additional information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

