Elks Lodge 325 revival of a historical hub in Southeast Bakersfield

Elks Lodge 325, a key landmark in East Bakersfield, is being revived by new owner Nick Hill.

The lodge has a rich history dating back to 1922 and has served the African American community since 1968.

Nick Hill aims to restore the lodge's community spirit and address local needs like food deserts.

Many community members, like Patrick James, recall fond memories linked to the lodge's past events.

The lodge plans to offer resources like a cooling center and mentorship programs for local youth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nick Hill, Elks Lodge Financial and Recording Secretary, shares that a lodge that is a staple in South East Bakersfield community is struggling to reopen its doors, and it's going to need the community's support to do so.

Elks Lodge, the fraternal organization, has been around since 1922 and it's been housed at the same location on East California Avenue since 1968.

Nick Hill states, "It has a rich history you can go back to grandparents, great grandparents, great great, grandparents, that's been a part of this Lodge."

Nick is Financial and Recording Secretary at Elks Lodge, claiming the Lodge is the last Black historical owned business in East Bakersfield.

He has been tasked with the mission from the organization to bring back the spirit of the community that used to gather at the Lodge, but now inside has empty rooms and halls.

Nick continues, "They have done oratoricals, they have done fashion shows, like I said they used to do a children's Christmas program every year, try year, a lot of toys, a lot of bikes."

Patrick James is one of those residents who grew up in South East Bakersfield. He still remembers getting his first ever bike at a Christmas giveaway at the lodge.

James recalls, "I was lucky enough to get a bike, my very first bike, and I'll never forget because it was purple, just the color I wanted. I thought it was great." But many memories like those have been erased due to a fire at Elks Lodge and over the years, it and the rest of the community have faced numerous challenges.

James reflects, "When I was a kid coming up, we had stores, we had a lot of black educators, we had principals, we had doctors' offices, we had doctors right here in the hood, you know, and now all of that's gone now."

Hill plans to reopen to meet the resources the area is lacking as many low-income residents in East Bakersfield live in a food desert.

Hill emphasizes, "We don't have stores over here right now, you know that demonstrate healthy eating and things like that, but when we get back open that's one of the things that we will do."

As well as a cooling center during the scorching summer months.

Hill adds, "Over here you don't have houses that have like central heating and air and things like that so when it gets to 115 degrees, 120 degrees here in the summer time, you know people over in this area are sweltering."

Hill shows me around since there is still a lot of work to do to be code compliant and that comes with costs.

Hill mentions, "Back here we need to be ADA compliant, you know so right now what we're going to do is have those trucks and clear for a 5 foot clearance."

The Elk Lodge fraternal organization is also looking to mentor young youth in the community and looking for volunteers to bring this project alive.

You can reach out to Nick Hill at this email Elkslodge325@gmail.com

