“Embody the royal you”: Women’s Business Conference 2025 makes a grand entrance

Invest in yourself on a personal and professional level– this is what the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference plans to deliver at its 35th annual event.



For 35 years, Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference has been bringing local leaders together.

This ‘royal’ event gathers women all across the county to bring their ‘grandest vision’ to life.

Tickets are sold out for the 2025 conference.

For those who are attending, organizers say to dress to impress, and come with business cards and an open heart.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference hosts its 35th annual conference, inviting the community to ‘embody the royal you’.

And it's about more than just royalty, but building connections and making a difference.

“The Bakersfield Women’s Business Conference is an institution here in Bakersfield. We’ve been here empowering, inspiring, and enlightening women and men and our community for more than 35 years,” said

Angel Cottrell, the chairwoman of BWBC 2025.

She says this year’s event will bring 27 different workshops, each fit for a queen; which goes perfectly for the conference theme.

“Embody the royal you,” said Cottrell. “Embodiment. Knowing, believing, and becoming and standing in elegance, your grace and your magnificence.”

Janelle Capra, the marketing chair for BWBC, says she’s felt the empowerment firsthand, attending her first conference at 23 years old.

“What’s so unique with this conference is that in this one day event, you gather 1,400 women and some men to have a day together to really network,” said Capra. “But beyond that, it is the education from our local workshop speakers. It is our keynote speaker, our opening, and the opportunities that you just don’t know are in that room have really helped me grow professionally.”

This year, Lisa Nichols, the founder and CEO of Motivating the Masses Inc. and Dr. Shree Walker, an author and motivational speaker, will be the keynote speakers.

Cottrell says, “Every single one of us has the same divine given purpose, and that is to create experience and become the greatest version of your grandest vision, queen and king.”

For those who are attending, organizers say to dress to impress and come with business cards and an open heart.

