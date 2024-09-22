Essential workers, essential rights: Inside the United Farm Workers Convention

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — At the 22nd United Farm Workers Convention, Teresa Romero and Adam Schiff called for better conditions and respect for farm workers, emphasizing their essential role.



UFW President Teresa Romero emphasized the need to treat farm workers with respect, highlighting their essential role in putting food on the nation's tables.

Congressman Adam Schiff expressed solidarity with the farm workers' movement, calling attention to the hard work and often-overlooked contributions of agricultural laborers.

Both Romero and Schiff stressed the importance of providing a pathway to citizenship for farm workers to ensure a better quality of life.

The United Farm Workers hosted their three-day convention at the Mechanics Bank Arena, drawing hundreds of agricultural workers and their supporters to Bakersfield. This year marks the 22nd Constitutional United Farm Workers Convention, and its importance is felt throughout the community.

Teresa Romero, president of the United Farm Workers, opened the event by addressing the vital role farm workers play in the nation's food supply.

“These are people who work hard, these are people who put food on our table, and we need to treat them with the dignity and respect from the work they deserve…. If we’re calling them essential, let’s treat them like essential workers,” Romero said, underscoring the need for fair treatment and recognition.

The convention continued with remarks from Congressman Adam Schiff, who voiced his strong support for the farm workers' movement.

“This historic movement has really fought for the rights of those who are among the hardest working people in the country, but who are often overlooked and taken for granted,” said Schiff.

Schiff highlighted the harsh conditions farm workers endure, including extreme heat and the additional strain caused by the pandemic.

“We want to make sure that they receive the respect and dignity that they work so hard to earn and have earned,” Schiff added. He expressed a commitment to helping these workers support their families, which includes pushing for a pathway to citizenship for those who need it.

“Going forward, these efforts are also really important to make sure that people can earn a decent quality of life,” Schiff said.

As the convention continues, organizers expressed pride in the turnout, particularly on the second day of the event. With one more day remaining, they are hopeful that the momentum will carry forward in the fight for farm workers' rights.

