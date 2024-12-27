Ethnic Boutique: Local shop provides African culture in Bakersfield

The 2024 Kwanzaa celebration will showcase music, food, dance, and fashion at the Martin Luther King Jr Community Center in Bakersfield

Tolu Sule, the owner of Ethnic Boutique, is from Nigeria and opened a local store with African clothes and cuisine six years ago

She will be participating in the Kwanzaa festival for the 5th straight year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The spirit of Kwanzaa comes to life in east Bakersfield Friday, with an explosion of culture in the form of music, food, fashion, and dance during the annual celebration at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The event gives locals from all neighborhoods the chance to become immersed in the African culture.

A handful of performances will spotlight the day, with numerous vendors providing attendees with the opportunity to join in.

Tolu Sule, the owner of 'Ethnic Boutique', the only African clothing store and market in Kern County will be taking part in the celebration for the fifth straight year.

Born in Nigeria, Sule says she came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago, opening her shop on Ming Ave about six years ago, to showcase her clothing designs. It has since expanded into a market and now a kitchen.

The celebration starts at 1 pm and runs until 5 pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

