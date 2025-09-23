Every battle counts: Kern County’s role in the fight against cancer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There are many different types of cancer — and just as many types of research needed to fight them. According to the Kern County Cancer Foundation, more than 3,000 individuals are diagnosed with cancer each year in Kern County alone.

Each diagnosis represents a person, a story, and a need for hope, support, and continued research.

Not only do we need continued research — that research is happening right here in our own community.

According to Dr. Ravi Patel at CBCC, cancer patients in Kern County have contributed to some of the major drugs currently being used around the world to fight cancer — including treatments for lung cancer, breast cancer, and colon cancer.

Dr. Ravi Patel is a Hematologist Oncologist, at CBCC and he says, "Cancer research is extremely important for progress in cancer, prolonging the lives of cancer patients. At the same time, new ways of treatment are important. Just as we want to have patients live longer, we also want to find new medicines — new drugs — which can cause fewer side effects, achieve better results for a cure, and prolong the lives of patients."

Not only is cancer research important for developing new treatments and clinical trials, but also for understanding the financial stress patients face — something the Kern County Cancer Foundation has been studying for the past four years to see how it affects treatment success.

Michelle Avila is the Executive Director, Kern County Cancer Foundation and she says, "We started off just trying to get an understanding of how financial stress — also known as financial toxicity — affects a patient while they're going through treatment. We know that’s happening, but we needed data behind that."

Not only is research important — but so is going out and being an advocate.

Juan Villalobos, who lives in Bakersfield, went all the way to Washington D.C. to ask lawmakers for more funding when it comes to cancer research.

Juan Villalobos with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says, "In D.C., we went with a little over 700 volunteers from all over the United States — including Guam and Puerto Rico. We met with our representatives — a little over 400 meetings — and we told them our asks. One of them was the Multi-Cancer Early Detection Act."

You don’t have to visit lawmakers to make a difference — you can also participate in the Kern County Cancer Foundation’s Cancer Walk. All proceeds go directly back to help patients in need.

The Kern County Cancer Foundation is hosting their Cancer Walk at The Park at River Walk on September 20th, starting at 8 a.m.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

