Experts urge Kern residents to prepare in case of immigration enforcement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A packed house at Hodel's brought together community activists to strategize on how to respond to ongoing immigration enforcement actions across the country, as local leaders warn another wave of raids could strike at any moment.

Reyna Olaguez, with Building Healthy Communities Kern, said the goal of the gathering was to unite community members and share critical information.

"Let's bring them all together to one place, and let's let them know what's happening, and that the injunction is still in place. And, you know, we could also learn from them to hear, what are they doing, and how can we help? How can we work together to protect our communities?" Olaguez said.

Last year, Border Patrol carried out massive sweeps across Kern County that spread fear from Arvin to Lost Hills. The central message delivered at the seminar: people need to know how to protect themselves if confronted by ICE or Border Patrol agents.

Olaguez said the event was also designed to address broader concerns facing immigrant communities.

"To talk about what are some of the immigration trends impacting our immigrant community, and how can we work together to ensure that we are addressing the needs of these communities," Olaguez said.

A woman identified only as "Veronica" — who asked that her face not be shown due to fear — attended the seminar and said she came away with knowledge she didn't have before.

"I didn't know what my rights were but now I do," Veronica said.

"This was an informative summit; I got so much information especially when it comes to immigration," Veronica said.

Veronica works in the fields and said she plans to pass along what she learned to others who continue to live in fear.

"I'm planning on sharing all of the information that I got today that way other people can be informed as well," Veronica said.

Olaguez said the organization's mission is to forge a bridge between community leaders and the people directly impacted by immigration raids unfolding across states nationwide.

"We're here to work with the leaders. We're here to see if you have ideas, please reach out to us. If you didn't make this event, reach out to us. We want to work with you, because we know we're all in this together," Olaguez said.

Organizers say people should continue to stay alert and be ready for whatever happens.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

