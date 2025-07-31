Expose Her Academy empowers young African American girls through golf

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local summer program is introducing African American girls to golf while opening doors to college opportunities and career paths they might not otherwise see.

Janell Burton and Crystal Madden were out golfing with their husbands when they noticed something — the lack of African American women and girls on the course. That moment sparked an idea: Expose Her Academy.

"Opportunities, careers — we want to get them exposed so they have options when they grow up. What you don't see, you can't be," Madden said.

The week-long summer program, held at 9 a.m. daily, is a partnership between Cal State Bakersfield and Ultimate Golf. It introduces young African American girls to golf — but also to mentorship, lectures, scholarship opportunities, and more.

"Each day is different. On the first day, we had a panel of Cal State Bakersfield student workers talk about their journey — from high school to college, and what it's like to work on campus," Burton said.

This is the second year for the program, and its impact is already clear. Seniors like Naomi Purify, a student-athlete at Independence High School, returned because of the skills golf helped her develop.

"You have to have strategy and definitely concentration — especially when you're hitting the ball," Purify said.

That same focus is guiding Purify as she explores careers in computer science or engineering — a dream further shaped by a visit to California Aeronautical University, made possible through the program.

For others like Rejoyce Broussard, the program helped build confidence. Formerly homeschooled, Broussard says it was hard to fit in — until she found a space where she belonged.

"Golfing is something I feel everyone should experience. It's not something you hear about a lot — but there's joy in trying something new," Broussard said.

When I asked about her experience, Broussard added: "I found self-growth. Before, I wouldn't have been open to things like this. But after coming out here and seeing what we're doing — it's just amazing."

Through Expose Her Academy, these young women are being introduced to far more than just a sport — they're being given a space to dream big.

When asked what they want participants to take away from the program, Burton had a clear vision: "We want them to walk away with new friendships, new experiences, and new opportunities for their future."

Parents interested in enrolling their child in Expose Her Academy can visit No Sister Left Behind's website by clicking here to learn more and get started.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

