BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — F&M Fabrics is still slated to close after more than four decades in Bakersfield, but its owners say there's new hope someone could step in and keep this local landmark for creatives alive.

What started at a flea market more than 40 years ago grew into F&M Fabrics, with Marcel and Floarea Sescu eventually moving the business into a warehouse off Niles Street in East Bakersfield in the late '90s.

But earlier this fall, after more than four decades in business, the Sescus announced they would be closing their doors as Marcel battles cancer.

"I had some chemo, radiation, another chemo and right now it's just been set up with the surgery," Marcel said.

For Marcel, saying goodbye to what the couple built is the hardest part.

"That's the hardest thing to say goodbye. It's, you know, we built it up from nothing," Marcel said.

As Marcel prepares for surgery, he says he's hopeful someone will step in and carry on the F&M legacy, preserving a resource that designers, seamstresses, tailors and other creatives have relied on for decades.

"We are right now in the process to with another, another investors by December 2nd, I believe, to see if they are gonna get the business running because I was gonna feel really bad to close it up completely because we have some, a lot of interior designers, seamstresses, tailors, just name it which and they have a business because of us right here," Sescu said.

Customers are also hoping the store finds a new owner.

"I've been coming for probably the last 10 years, but moved here to Bakersfield the last like 3 years, but I used to travel all the time to visit my mom and come here to buy material," Wendy Cruz said. "Hopefully somebody else can take this on and keep this local."

Marcel says the support from the community has meant everything to him.

"That's very hard to, to find even words how to thank them and how to be grateful to them," Marcel said. "What can I say? That was to me that's like my family."

For now, F&M Fabrics is still set to close Dec. 23. The owners are continuing to search for someone to carry on their legacy.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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