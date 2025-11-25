Facing Rising Costs, Bakersfield Esthetician Takes Her Salon on the Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the cost of doing business continues to rise across California, one Bakersfield entrepreneur is rethinking what a beauty salon can look like and for her, it looks like a truck.

During the pandemic, De’Shanay Wilkerson decided it was time to turn her childhood passion for beauty into a business.

She began teaching herself makeup techniques through YouTube videos, with the encouragement and support of her mother, who invested in her first set of supplies.

What started as a hobby soon became a career.

Wilkerson trained as an esthetician and began working in salons across Bakersfield. But as booth rent and supply costs continued to grow, she knew she needed another plan.

“You have to invest in space, which is a monthly fee. You have to invest in your supplies and amenities,” Wilkerson said. “With all that piling up… you have to work hard for what you have and make it work for you — and that’s exactly what I did with this salon.”

Booth rentals in Bakersfield can cost up to $2,500 a month, with another $500 typically spent on supplies.

For many stylists, those rising expenses make it difficult to stay profitable.

So Wilkerson invested $20,000 into converting a truck into a mobile beauty salon allowing her to bring services directly to clients, cut overhead costs, and build a business on her own terms.

Her pivot reflects a trend playing out across Kern County.

NaTesha Johnson, who manages more than 1,000 small businesses through the Bakersfield Launch Pad, says nearly half of the entrepreneurs she works with are shifting from storefronts to mobile or home-based operations.

“Businesses are realizing they don’t need 800 to 1,000 square feet. They can operate at home or in a small office space,” Johnson said.

But the move doesn’t come without challenges. Mobile business owners must secure permits, navigate parking limitations, manage rising gas prices, and work harder to recreate the traditional “in-salon” customer experience.

“In the beauty industry, we celebrate with each other… when you take that salon space away, that can be hard to replace,” Johnson said.

Still, clients say the convenience makes Wilkerson’s services even more appealing.

“For me it’s the convenience of her coming to me. She’s done my lashes, my brows — wax and tint — she’s done my lips, my makeup, and my hair,” client Linsie White said.

For Wilkerson, the mobile salon isn’t just a business — it’s a way to stay connected to the community she loves.

“My passion is with the community,” she said.

Wilkerson plans to officially unveil her mobile salon, California Beauty, at a grand opening event on December 6th at Anthem Blue Cross on 1491 White Lane.

