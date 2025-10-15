Faith on the wall? The Ten Commandments debate is back at KCSOS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The debate over placing the Ten Commandments in Kern County public classrooms is back. It’s an issue drawing strong opinions on both sides of the aisle.

At the Kern County Superintendent of Schools board meeting Tuesday night, an attorney with Liberty Counsel spoke about why she believes the Ten Commandments should be displayed in public classrooms.

Maruah Gondero is an Attorney, with Liberty Counsel, and she says "We are living in a time where, again, it's so important that students and our young people are aware of our government and their rights."

Liberty Counsel is a national, self-described conservative group that frequently engages in religious liberty cases.

But not everyone is on board. Some argue the move would violate the constitutional separation of church and state.

Paul Linfesty is a Community Member and he says,

"Once again, these groups are trying to use the guise of historical documents to push a religious agenda into our public school system. If you want a religious education, that’s what private parochial schools are for."

It’s been one year since the original debate began over displaying the Ten Commandments in KCSOS schools. However, Tuesday night’s presentation was officially listed on the agenda as a discussion about "historical documents"— and didn’t directly mention the Ten Commandments.

Mary Little the President, KCSOS Board says, "There are six different documents we’re putting together. The board will have the option to vote — whether to include all six, remove some, or leave them out entirely."

Should a lawsuit be filed over the display of the Ten Commandments, Liberty Counsel says they would offer legal help. "We would agree to represent the Kern County Board free of charge if you're ever faced with any kind of lawsuit." Gondero said.

If the school board adopts a policy to post the Ten Commandments, it would only apply to KCSOS Alternative Education schools — serving about 400 students — and not to the county’s 46 other school districts.

The next discussion and possible vote on this topic is set for November 13th.

