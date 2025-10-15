Faith vs. Education: Ten Commandments debate returns to KCSOS

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The effort to display the Ten Commandments in Kern County schools is back — and it's stirring emotion, drawing legal pushback, and forcing the community to confront where religion and public education should meet.

A little over a year ago, Pastor Angelo Frazier first brought forward the idea of displaying the Ten Commandments in Kern County classrooms under the Superintendent’s Office. But the proposal never made it to a final vote.

Now, with a new school year underway, the debate is back — but with a different approach. This time, the topic came up as an informational item on the board meeting agenda — framed as a display of historical documents. That presentation included the Ten Commandments — alongside five other historical texts.

Mary Little the school board President says, “Well there’s six different documents that we’re putting together that we are proposing, and if the board wants to vote on all six or take some out, then we’re free to do that. One is the United States Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Ten Commandments, and three others.”

From the start, the proposal has been controversial — with some saying it violates the separation of church and state. The board asked for a presentation from the Freedom Foundation — a conservative group that opposes public sector unions.

Attorney Mariah Gondero said they’ll defend the board for free if a lawsuit comes from including the Ten Commandments in the display. “We are aware that if you adopt this resolution, you’ll likely face a lawsuit. But we believe the current Supreme Court precedent — as well as Ninth Circuit precedent — supports this resolution, and we would represent Kern County and the board free of charge if you're faced with any type of lawsuit.” She said.

She also added that Liberty Counsel has won more cases than it’s lost defending similar policies in other states.

However, Kern County would be the first school district in California to adopt such a policy. “I believe Kern County has the chance to make history in California by adopting this resolution. I believe we will prevail — and it’s going to help many other states as well.” Gondero said.

But not everyone agrees. Some community members say including the Ten Commandments — even as part of a historical display — crosses a line. Paul Linfesty is a community member and he says, “I am totally against putting the Ten Commandments in public schools. Many students have different beliefs — and if they wanted Christian beliefs, they could go to a private school.”

The school board president tells me the next board meeting is scheduled for November 13th, where the issue will be further discussed — and possibly put to a vote.

