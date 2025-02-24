Faithful in Kern County Pray for Pope Francis' Recovery

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — As Pope Francis faces severe illness, the faithful worldwide, including churchgoers in Bakersfield, are united in prayer and admiration for his strength and dedication.



After morning Mass Sunday, churchgoers shared their concerns and thoughts on the Pope’s condition

Deacon Joe Lubatti of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bakersfield expressed the community's prayers for the Pope’s health, as well as for all those in need.

Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese in Fresno issued a statement requesting prayers for Pope Francis' healing and the healthcare professionals guiding his recovery.

“We all pray for the quick and speedy recovery for our Shepherd, Pope Francis,” says Deacon Joe Lubatti, a leader at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bakersfield. He notes that the community’s prayers extend beyond the Pope to all those in need of healing.

After morning Mass, I spoke with churchgoers about their thoughts on Pope Francis' health. For many, the news of his illness was a difficult blow.

“It was kind of disheartening to hear that he’s not doing well. Last I read he had bilateral pneumonia, which can be pretty severe. It’s just, you know, sad to hear that he’s not doing as well as we would want him to,” says Dulce Mora. “We just pray that he has a speedy recovery.”

Mora finds comfort in the global community of faith, knowing that people all over the world are praying for the Pope’s recovery. Ricardo Ore, another parishioner, admires the Pope’s determination despite his condition.

“He’s still doing his job even though he’s toughing through it, so it’s pretty nice that he gets better, especially with Lent season upon us,” Ore says.

Mora believes that the Pope’s perseverance is a reflection of his strength as a leader.

“It goes to show, I can’t help but think this is a testament to who he is and his belief,” she continues. “It’s the power of God for him, that no matter how sick he is, he’s still showing up for the people.”

Bishop Joseph Brennan from The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno issued a statement on social media, asking for prayers for Pope Francis.

“Trusting in the comfort and healing of the Lord, I ask for the charity of your prayers for Pope Francis. We pray for the restoration of his health and for his liberation from pain. We also pray for the healthcare professionals guiding him through this journey,” wrote Bishop Brennan.

Officials at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Bakersfield have announced that they will continue offering prayers for Pope Francis during morning Mass until his health improves. The power of prayer is a cornerstone of the community’s response as they stand together in faith for the Pope’s recovery.

