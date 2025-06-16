Families find meaning in Father’s Day at Jastro Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At Jastro Park, Bakersfield families celebrated Father’s Day. For the Gonzalez family, it was a time of healing, reflection, and honoring the strength of fatherhood after loss.



“Tomorrow is never promised,” Sabrina says, underscoring the value of making memories with family.

Families gathered at Jastro Park in Bakersfield to celebrate Father’s Day with loved ones.

The day serves as a reminder that Father’s Day looks different for every family, especially those navigating loss and healing.

Families across Bakersfield gathered Sunday at Jastro Park to celebrate Father’s Day, sharing meals, memories and moments of connection.

Among them was the Gonzalez family, who are honoring the day while continuing to heal from personal loss.

“You have to spend time with family, you got to,” said Toby Gonzalez, seated at a picnic table surrounded by his children and grandchildren. “Unfortunately, my wife passed away about a month ago. We’re going through it, but we’re still celebrating.”

Gonzalez, a father of three, said being with his loved ones brings comfort during a difficult time.

“Two girls, one boy,” he said. “My son is 29, one year younger, and my youngest is 25.”

His daughter, Sabrina Gonzalez, said taking time to recognize fathers, especially hers is more important now than ever.

“It’s important to celebrate the hard-working dads because they deserve at least one day to feel important,” she said. “Spend time with family, because tomorrow is never promised. It’s important to make those memories.”

Another relative, Noah Santos, echoed that sentiment.

“I lost my dad when I was 14 during COVID, and I still want to say happy Father’s Day to him,” Santos said. “He was a big role model in my life and took care of four kids on his own.”

He hopes others will cherish the time they have with their fathers not just on Father’s Day, but every day.

“You’re not promised tomorrow,” he said. “You never know when you’re making your last memory.”

Whether it’s honoring fathers still here or remembering those who are gone, Father’s Day holds different meaning for every family but for many, simply being together is what matters most.

