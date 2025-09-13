Families honor drunk driving victims at annual Bakersfield awareness walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of people gathered at the Park at River Walk for the "Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash" event, working together on a shared mission to end drunk driving and remember loved ones killed by impaired drivers.

"We're here to try and make change to try and help others make better choices so they don't have to impact other families like they have ours because there are other options to be responsible," said Reyna Everett.

In March, Everett lost her cousin Desiree Mooney. Desiree and her husband Max were killed when their Uber was struck by a drunk driver.

"It was very hard to grasp the concept that Des and Max were not here anymore," Everett said.

The family is pushing for people to sign a petition on change.org to demand stricter DUI laws.

"Get as many signatures as we can demand those stricter laws whenever people do get DUIs because nowadays it's not strict enough people are getting to many slaps on the wrist it needs to change," Everett said.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, in the first half of 2025, the department made 387 DUI arrests and investigated 112 DUI collisions with 7 fatalities.

In that same time frame, the CHP Bakersfield Division made 734 DUI arrests and investigated 117 DUI crashes with 15 fatalities.

Jorge Barrientos with "Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash" says every year they continue to meet people who have either lost a family member or friend.

"This is our 12th Annual event and every year unfortunately new families joining us the touching thing is that we have families who have experienced these tragedies they're with them to guide them and let them know they're not alone," Barrientos said.

In those 12 years, MADD has raised more than $700,000.

Money raised will go towards MADD Kern County prevention programs.

