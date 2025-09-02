Family and friends honor one-month-old Le'anna Sterling following deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family and friends gathered at the intersection of 8th and T Street Sunday evening to celebrate the life of Le'anna Sterling, the one-month-old who died following a car crash.

Candles, balloons, and flowers adorned the vigil made for Sterling, as her loved ones mourned and celebrated her life.

"What I want to say about her, she was very precious, she was alert, and she just had this feeling, so pure, so innocent, and I loved her so much," said a family member.

Sterling was involved in a car crash near downtown Bakersfield on Aug. 24. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, impairment was not a factor in this crash.

Family and friends gathered one week after the crash to reflect and to push forward.

"We're sad, but we're going to keep going," said a family member.

The family says they will keep mourning Le'anna's death and ensure the community recognizes her name.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

