Family and friends honor one-month-old Le'anna Sterling following deadly crash

Family and friends gathered Sunday to honor one-month-old Le'anna Sterling, who died after a car crash in downtown Bakersfield on Aug. 24.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family and friends gathered at the intersection of 8th and T Street Sunday evening to celebrate the life of Le'anna Sterling, the one-month-old who died following a car crash.

Candles, balloons, and flowers adorned the vigil made for Sterling, as her loved ones mourned and celebrated her life.

"What I want to say about her, she was very precious, she was alert, and she just had this feeling, so pure, so innocent, and I loved her so much," said a family member.

Sterling was involved in a car crash near downtown Bakersfield on Aug. 24. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, impairment was not a factor in this crash.

Family and friends gathered one week after the crash to reflect and to push forward.

"We're sad, but we're going to keep going," said a family member.

The family says they will keep mourning Le'anna's death and ensure the community recognizes her name.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

