Family demands change as foster mother appears in court over death of 3-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — More than a year after the death of 3-year-old Alejandro Andres Perez Jr., the foster mother accused in the case appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing that lasted several hours.

The child’s paternal family sat through the entire proceeding, describing their presence as a call for both justice and change.

“It’s very hard for me to believe what they did to him,” said Alejandro’s grandfather, Ronaldo Rivera, who continues to grieve his grandson’s loss. Alejandro died in February 2024 while in the care of his foster mother, Margaret Eichhorst.

During the hearing, prosecutor Leanne Wilder presented evidence gathered by law enforcement, including testimony from peace officers and findings from forensic interviews.

“We can see the escalation from just abuse, from standing in the corner with his arms above his head for hours to some injuries on [his body]… unconscious on the floor,” Wilder said.

Investigators described Alejandro’s body as cold to the touch when first responders arrived, with severe bruising across his face, back, and lower body, and yellow fluid leaking from his mouth. They also referenced a forensic interview with Eichhorst’s 9-year-old daughter, who reportedly described Alejandro being frequently punished with spankings and forced to stand for hours with his arms raised.

According to testimony, the girl told investigators her mother would often become frustrated when Alejandro cried at night.

Eichhorst is facing a murder charge, and prosecutors have added special circumstances enhancements that could make her eligible for the death penalty. Her defense attorney, Clayton Campbell, pushed back against those enhancements, calling them emotionally charged and legally unwarranted.

“We should not allow our emotions at the 187 [murder] enhancement to get us carried away,” Campbell argued, questioning whether prosecutors had proven Eichhorst acted with sadistic intent.

As attorneys debated the legal merits, family members struggled to contain their emotions.

“He was such a happy kid,” said Alejandro’s aunt, Mary Benavidaz. “He didn’t get to have his fourth birthday and his fifth, but we will always celebrate his birthday.”

Rivera echoed the family’s plea: “What I want is that justice be done for the child because he had no way of defending himself — because he was just a small child.”

Eichhorst is set to return to court for arraignment on the current information on August 14.

