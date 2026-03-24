Family Justice Center services vote pushed due to lack of quorum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The vote to fill the vacancy left by The Open Door Network at the Kern County Family Justice Center was postponed due to a lack of quorum Tuesday morning.

A quorum is the minimum number of members of a group necessary to constitute the group at a meeting.

Bakersfield Recovery Services was chosen by the Kern County District Attorney's Office to replace the services that The Open Door Network provided to the Kern County Family Justice Center, according to the supervisor's agenda.

When the agenda item was called, both Supervisor Chris Parlier and Jeff Flores had to abstain from voting on the item because they both received campaign contributions in excess of $500 from Bakersfield Recovery Services in the past.

County Counsel noted that Parlier and Flores abstained because the bid process was not correctly completed.

Supervisor David Couch was absent, which left only supervisors Phillip Peters and Leticia Perez without a quorum and unable to vote on the matter.

The proposed agreement with Bakersfield Recovery Services would last from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2028.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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