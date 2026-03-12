Open Door Network speaks out on Family Justice Center termination

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Open Door Network has learned its contract with the Kern County District Attorney's Office and the Kern Family Justice Center has been terminated.

The organization received a letter last week ending its partnership with the Family Justice Center a collaboration designed to provide support services for victims in one location. Executive Director Lauren Skidmore said the decision came as a surprise, adding there had been no prior indication the partnership was in jeopardy.

"The letter also has a back date of November of last year, which is an interesting timing for the letter," Skidmore said. "There's a lot of just confusion around the decision making process here."

Skidmore said she received the letter three days after she attended a press conference in Sacramento alongside Senator Shannon Grove and the family of former supervisor Zack Scrivner. The press briefing was in regards to reforms to mental health diversion.

Scrivner is the nephew of Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, who heads the Kern Family Justice Center.

"You know, I immediately went to thinking that this was some type of punishment for advocating on behalf of the Scrivner family and some of the other advocacy elements that the Open Door Network participates in," Skidmore said.

We reached out to the DA's office to ask about the termination with ODN but have not received a response yet.

In the termination letter, however, the DA's office wrote:

The Kern County District Attorney's Office has chosen to move in a different direction with our service providers who collaborate with both the Downtown and Lamont Family Justice Centers. Our new provider has a greater depth of victim service programs that we feel are more tailored to the needs of victims, and we are confident that the improved services will enhance our ability to assist victims of Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, and Elder Abuse. Kern County District Attorney's Office

The letter also cited the section of the contract that allowed for termination with notice. The termination will take effect April 1.

Despite the contract ending, Skidmore said services for victims will continue without interruption.

"We utilized our own funding resources to be able to be a partner in the Family Justice Center. So now we're going to be able to bring these case managers and these services services back in house," she said. "So we're going to be able to just continue what we need to do."

The Open Door Network is located at 1921 19th Street. You can contact their 24-hour crisis hotline at 327-1091.

