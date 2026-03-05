Family offers $100K reward to solve Jose Arredondo murder

It was a case that gripped Kern County in 2019, Jose Arredondo, a well‑known businessman with multiple dealerships, was murdered in Mexico. The community demanded answers — but got none. His family is now offering $100,000 for information that could crack the case.

“Our family has not been able to get closure because we have no idea why Jose was murdered. Murdered,” said nephew Angel Arredondo. “We don’t know why, we don’t have the answers, but you know if there is someone out there who does have an answer, please come forward.”

Nephew Angel Arredondo says, it’s been nearly seven years since his uncle's murder, but the lack of answers is something that still keeps him up at night today.

His uncle, Jose Arredondo, was a well known businessman in Kern County He didn’t just own car dealerships, he also created scholarships for local students.

But that changed when the 60-year-old Arredondo was found dead in his condo in Cabos San Lucas, Mexico in July, 2019.

He was tortured and suffered a brutal death. Though a suspect was initially arrested, he was released after a Mexican judge found police had gathered evidence illicitly. The case has since gone cold.

“It is a pain that doesn’t go away, and that's why we’re doing this because we want that closure,” said sister to Jose, Laura Arredondo. “My family needs that.”

The family says the FBI has told them that the case is considered open, but that’s all they’ve been told.

We reached out to the FBI as well, receiving this email response that reads in part quote, “While long-standing FBI policy prevents us from commenting about the case, the FBI does welcome verifiable information from the public about any matter that indicates a violation of federal law may have occurred.”

The $100,000 reward comes directly from family and friends of Arredondo.

His family says they hope, pray, that they finally get the answers they've long waited for.

“We want to make sure that we get to the bottom of this, we want justice, we want things that are going to help us lead to the prosecution or to at least find out so we have closure,” said Angel Arredondo.

Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at (888) 377-5673, tips can also remain anonymous.

