Family of missing Oildale mother Ana Barbosa pleads for answers two years after disappearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For Ana Maria Leal, the pain of losing her mother, Ana Barbosa, has not faded with time.

Leal says the last connection she had with her mother was a voice message she still holds onto today.

Now, standing outside the place she believes changed her family forever, she says the past two years have been filled with heartbreak and uncertainty.

“Praying all the time… I think about my mom every single day,” Leal said. “I don’t even know how to act normal anymore. Every day is difficult. How could I not think about her?”

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, Anna Lorena Ocho Torres also known as Anna Barbosa was reported missing on May 6, 2024, near Norris Road and Ray Street outside Corner Shop Automotive Services.

The missing persons report was filed by her husband, Fabian Barbosa, who owned the automotive shop.

But Leal says she was not immediately informed that her mother was missing.

“I wasn’t told my mother was missing for days,” she said. “And it wasn’t even her husband who told me. I heard through family after my little sister said she hadn’t seen my mom.”

Leal says one of the most troubling aspects of the disappearance is that her mother allegedly left behind personal belongings and important documents that she believes she would never voluntarily abandon.

“Her paperwork, her money, her birth certificate, her IDs all of that was left behind at my house,” Leal said. “I turned everything over to police.”

She also alleges there was a history of domestic violence in her mother’s relationship and wants investigators to take a deeper look into the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

“When the domestic violence happened, I went to her house, packed up all her furniture into the back of my truck, and moved her into my house,” Leal said.

Domestic violence advocate Sarah Slavenas says the case raises significant concerns because of how unusual the disappearance appears to be.

“This just doesn’t happen,” Slavenas said. “It’s completely out of character. Just like her disappearance she would never leave her family, especially right before Mother’s Day.”

Attempts to reach Fabian Barbosa regarding the allegations were unsuccessful.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says Anna Barbosa may have last been seen on May 7, 2024, driving a white pickup truck.

As the investigation continues, Leal says she spends much of her time canvassing neighborhoods and speaking with community members, hoping someone knows something that could help bring closure to her family.

When asked what justice would look like, her answer was simple.

“The whole truth,” Leal said. “No matter how painful it is, I want to know what happened to my mom. I think we deserve that.”

Two years later, Barbosa’s family says they remain convinced there is more to the story and are urging anyone with information to come forward and help break the silence.

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