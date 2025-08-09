Family of slain Bakersfield girl calls for CPS reform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The family of 8-year-old Genesis Mata is speaking out following her death, calling for change within Kern County’s child welfare system and urging the community to take a stand for other children in danger.

Relatives and community members gathered in Bakersfield to honor Mata, who police say was tortured and killed earlier this month. Her father, Ray Mata Jr., and stepmother, Graciela Bustamante, are charged with murder, torture, mayhem and multiple counts of child abuse. They are due back in court Aug. 14.

Genesis’ cousin, Sabrina Guerrero, said her family had made several reports to Child Protective Services, including one from the child’s school that opened an investigation into visible injuries. She said the agency failed to act in time.

“CPS has failed so many families,” Guerrero said. “I wasn’t a bad mom, I was in a bad situation. There’s just so many children being abused — not just Genesis — but other kids who go unspoken for.”

Guerrero said she has connected with relatives of other local victims, including 2-year-old Ezekiel Rivera, who died from a fentanyl overdose, and Orrin and Orson West, also known as Classic and Cinsere, who were killed by their foster parents in a case that drew national attention.

“We need to be the voice for all those children,” she said. “There are so many others that haven’t even stepped up.”

Mariah Lopez, Guerrero’s daughter, said she learned of the protest through social media and came to show support despite never meeting Genesis.

“It’s just a sad situation,” Lopez said. “I’m tired of seeing babies ‘unalived’ by people who are supposed to be taking care of them, loving them. The more voices, the louder we’re heard.”

Attendees called for investigations into CPS and the Kern County Department of Human Services, saying changes are needed to prevent future deaths.

In a statement, the Department of Human Services said it is “saddened by the loss” and “carries the immense responsibility of protecting children from abuse and neglect.” The agency said many families it serves face complex challenges, including substance abuse, domestic violence and mental illness, and that “the hope that CPS can prevent all instances of harm is one of the greatest challenges we face.”

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused or neglected can call the county’s 24-hour child abuse hotline at (661) 631-6011.

