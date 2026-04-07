Family seeks answers in deadly Foods Co. shooting with no charges filed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A heartfelt peace march for murder victim Joseph Macias, his grieving family demanding justice. They say they need answers now.

This case dates back to January, when police say two 17-year-old's were arrested after a deadly shooting outside Foods Co. on White Lane. Investigators say it started as a robbery inside the store, then moved into the parking lot, where Macias was shot and killed.

His family tells me Macias was defending another man when the teens tried to take a gold chain from his neck. Miranda Depaoli is the sister of Joseph, and she says, “The reason we are out here is sickening that we have to protest and march peacefully to get him justice… we don't feel like his case is being looked at as a priority. We want justice for him.”

Some of his family members say they have had only limited contact with investigators since the shooting. “As I said, the only time was at the crime scene, I got the investigator’s card with her number on it… It’s already been a couple of months, and I have not heard anything,” said Raul Macias, father of Joseph.

In January, questions were raised about whether the teen suspects could be tried as adults. However, a criminal defense attorney based out of Los Angeles says that decision depends on the evidence and specific factors in the case, and ultimately rests with prosecutors.

The District Attorney’s Office tells me the case remains under review. Prosecutors say they are still evaluating all available evidence and will only file charges if there is sufficient proof to meet the standard of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. They add that it would be premature to comment on any potential transfer of a juvenile case to adult court, noting that legal restrictions limit what can be shared at this stage.

But the victim’s family continues to wait for answers as the case moves forward. “We want those two children who did it to be charged as adults, for them being able to commit that crime as adults, to get charged as that.” Jasmine Macias, the sister of Joseph, said.

The family says they won’t rest, promising to fight until they get the answers they deserve.

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