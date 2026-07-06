Fans gathered at a watch party in Bakersfield to cheer on Mexico, but England advanced to the quarterfinals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mexico fans in East Bakersfield watched their team fall to England 3-2 Sunday, ending Mexico's World Cup run in the round of 16.

Fans packed Rock & Wings in East Bakersfield for a watch party, hoping to see Mexico advance.

Merwin Rodas attended the watch party with his girlfriend and said the energy in the room was electric from the start.

"We'll be here on our toes. Super nervous, I can't stop shaking my leg. Getting excited for every shot that's going on, you know," Rodas said.

England took the lead in the 36th minute and scored again in the 38th minute to go up 2-0. Mexico answered before halftime, scoring in the 42nd minute to bring the score to 2-1 and reignite the crowd.

Luis Lopez arrived early to Rock & Wings to secure a table for his family. He said Mexico's performance in this tournament impressed him compared to their last World Cup appearance.

"In this one we have great player and I hope we keep on going forward," Lopez said.

England extended their lead to 3-1 on a penalty kick in the 60th minute. Nine minutes later, Mexico converted a penalty kick of their own to pull within one, making it 3-2 and giving fans a brief surge of hope.

It wasn't enough. Mexico was eliminated, ending their run as World Cup hosts in the round of 16.

Rodas said he was disappointed but gracious toward England.

"It's upsetting, that Mexico lost, you know but congratulations to England. They played a hell of a game," Rodas said.

England will face Norway in the quarterfinals Saturday, July 11, in Miami.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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