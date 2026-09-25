Fans line up to meet soccer star Gyasi Zardes at Sportsplex Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of fans packed Sportsplex Bakersfield to meet professional soccer player Gyasi Zardes, who toured the facility and signed autographs for supporters who began arriving as early as 6 p.m.

Among the first in line was the Rangel family. Benjamin Rangel, who has been playing soccer for 2 years, was eager to meet Zardes.

"This is my first time meeting a professional soccer player, and I'm just really excited," Benjamin said.

His mother, Cassandra Rangel, said the experience would leave a lasting impression on her son.

"And it's nice to know that it's somebody who studied here in town, and, you know, it gives him an opportunity to know that he can grow, like, and meet somebody that came from the same town as he did," Cassandra said.

Zardes played on the men's soccer team at Cal State Bakersfield from 2009 to 2012 and has also played for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team.

Zardes was left speechless when he learned fans had arrived early just to see him.

"I didn't know that. Wow. I mean, that's. I don't know if words can even do that in justice, like to know that kids are waiting just to meet me. I can't wait to meet them. And I'm gonna make sure I take my time and talk to the families, talk to the parents, because I always say one conversation can change a kid's life," Zardes said.

Seeing the next generation of players on the field was meaningful for Zardes.

"I look at the little kids, the next generation. You know, they've seen me go on and play professionally, but rarely do I ever get a moment to come back here. So the fact that I'm here now, I'm so excited to go out there and see kids playing soccer, see kids enjoying the beautiful sport that, you know, I got to witness here when I was living here," Zardes said.

Zardes also offered words of encouragement to young athletes.

"Try to go outside and work on whatever it may be you need to work on, whether it's a strength, whether it's a weakness, a model I live by is every day you don't train somebody else's getting better than you. So what I'm saying is don't pay attention to the outside noise. Try to focus on yourself and get 1% better every day," Zardes said.

On Friday, Zardes will meet players from the Cal State Bakersfield men's soccer team.

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