Federal child care funding freeze puts Kern County families at risk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The federal government is freezing billions of dollars in child care and social services funding in five states, including California. Questions are being raised about how this could impact people in Kern County.

The funding freeze could affect hundreds of thousands of families across California, including some of the most vulnerable families in Kern County who rely on federal assistance to help pay for child care while working.

Ian Anderson, IS 23ABC Political Analyst he says, “When we think about just how significant and wide-reaching this freeze can be, it really does have an impact — especially considering there are about 4,900 people in Kern County who rely on some form of subsidized child care payments. All of those individuals are going to feel something.”

The freeze affects 7.3 billion dollars for programs that provide subsidized child care and basic support for low-income families, 2.4 billion dollars that help parents work or attend school while supporting child care providers, and 869 million dollars for child care, child welfare, and services for seniors and people with disabilities across California.

The Trump administration claims the pause is due to “widespread fraud” in five states — California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, and Minnesota — but federal officials have provided no evidence of fraud occurring in California. “I think it’s important to state that there haven’t been any real documented cases of fraud in any of those states other than Minnesota. So the question of political intent is something that a lot of people are questioning around this freeze on funding.” Anderson said.

23 ABC reached out to several county and community organizations, including CAPK, the Department of Human Services, and Community Connection Childcare, to learn more about potential local impacts.

However, all said they currently have limited information to share.

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom sent us this statement, reading in part, quote: “Using unsupported allegations to withhold child care funding only from states that didn’t vote for the President doesn’t stop fraud — it harms struggling moms and dads President Trump claims to be fighting for.” End quote.

Congressman Vince Fong also sent us a statement, saying in part, quote:

“HHS’ pause in funding will provide an essential opportunity for a thorough audit — a cornerstone of transparency and accountability — to ensure federal dollars are not being siphoned off by bad actors and are dedicated to our families and communities who truly need them.” End quote.

Some worry the freeze could force local child care centers to reduce hours or limit enrollment, leaving working parents struggling to find reliable care.

It’s still unclear how this will fully impact residents here in Kern County, but one thing is certain — families and child care providers are watching closely and worried about what comes next.

