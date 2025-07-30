Federal funds return to keep Wasco’s Migrant Education Program running

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The migrant education program in Wasco has been saved from closure after federal funding was restored, securing its immediate future through the 2025-26 school year.

"We don't know what's going to happen for the 26, 27 school year, or for future years," said Flor Martinez, a migrant resource teacher for the Wasco Union Elementary School District.

Martinez was among many who fought to keep the program alive after the Trump administration froze over $6 billion — including roughly $939 million in grants for California schools that supported English learners, after-school programs, and migrant education.

"It's actually a very beneficial program that has helped a lot of American citizens," Martinez said.

The White House stated the funds would be released under the condition that schools not use the money "in any manner that violates the United States Constitution." This stipulation has led to speculation that the funds may be tied to immigration status.

"I would like to remind the community that the migrant education program has nothing to do with the whole immigration status of people, we don't deal with any of that. We are strictly education," Martinez said.

According to Martinez, families they serve fill out federal applications, provide green cards or work visas, and are interviewed rigorously, but they do not have to provide proof of U.S. citizenship.

Federal law mandates that states and local educational agencies provide all children – regardless of immigration status – with equal access to public education.

Martinez emphasized that while they can help immigrant families, the program is designed for any student whose family migrates to different communities frequently.

"I feel like the migrant education program is a misnomer name, I wish we could just change it so easily and call it something else," Martinez said.

Moving forward, Martinez hopes the Trump administration will continue to support the migrant education program for the sake of her community and the countless students they support.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

